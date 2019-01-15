Should you buy an international Moto G6 Plus in 2019?

Best answer: No. The Moto X4 offers the same hardware at the exact same price, and you don't lose out on warranty. The Moto X4 also runs Android One, ensuring better updates. Best of all, it is compatible with all four major U.S. carriers. Amazon: Moto G6 Plus ($273)

Amazon: Moto X4 ($272)

The Moto G6 Plus loses out in a few key areas Motorola didn't bring the Moto G6 Plus to the U.S., so you'll have to pick up the global variant of the phone from Amazon. The international model comes with NFC as standard, but you lose out on compatibility with Verizon and Sprint. And as the phone isn't sold officially in the U.S., you don't get any after-sales service or warranty. The Moto G6 Plus does have a solid rear camera, with the 12MP f/1.7 shooter able to deliver great shots in daylight conditions. You also get Wi-Fi ac and Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3200mAh battery. But if you don't want to deal with the hassle of a phone that doesn't have warranty in the U.S., there is a better option available. The aging Moto X4 is still a great choice

The Moto X4 made its debut 15 months ago, but the phone has aged remarkably well. Motorola launched the device at $400, but you can get your hands on the 4GB/64GB model for $272. The Moto X4 runs Android One and is compatible with all four major U.S. carriers, ensuring you get reliable service anywhere in the country. Under the hood, the Moto X4 is powered by the Snapdragon 630, the same chipset featured in the Moto G6 Plus. You also get a 12MP primary camera at the back along with a secondary 8MP wide-angle shooter, and the 3000mAh battery delivers all-day battery life. The Moto X4 launched with Nougat, which means the Android 9.0 Pie will be the last platform update for the phone. That said, the fact that the phone runs Android One means it will receive security updates for another year at the least. And given Motorola's recent update record, you're better off with the X4.

Still going strong Moto X4 Robust features backed by Android One. It may not be the latest phone in the market, but the Moto X4 still has a lot of juice left. The powerful Snapdragon 630 coupled with a vibrant Full HD display and all-day battery life make it one a solid option. The fact that it runs Android One is the icing on the cake. $272 at Amazon