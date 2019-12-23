Best answer: Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 was one of the best phones of 2017, but if you're in the market for a new handset right now, it wouldn't be our first recommendation. The Galaxy Note 10 is the latest Note phone that Samsung offers, providing you with better features, specs, and software update support.

What the Note 8 still does well

There's no denying the Galaxy Note 8's age, but even so, there are a few things it continues to do surprisingly well.

The phone's Super AMOLED display continues to look just as stunning as ever, and with a resolution of 2960 x 1440, it is plenty sharp by today's standards. Its design also looks fairly modern (despite "large" bezels on the top and bottom of the screen), and you get fan-favorite features like a 3.5mm headphone jack and expandable storage — two things that are missing on the newer Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung Pay works as you'd expect on the Note 8, allowing you to pay for things at stores via MST and NFC transactions, and the 6GB of RAM means you still have plenty of room for seamless multitasking.

The S Pen lacks some of the more advanced features found in the Note 10's S Pen — namely its function as a remote shutter button and its ability to switch between various camera modes — but it works just as good for jotting down quick notes or drawing up a doodle in your spare time.

Lastly, the Note 8 has a clear advantage in regards to price. Since the phone has been out for quite a while, you'll pay considerably less for it compared to what you would have a couple of years ago.

Why it's worth spending more for the Note 10