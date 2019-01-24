Best answer: If you don't care about having the absolute latest tech, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is still a solid purchase in 2019. However, the Note 9 has since come down a lot in price and is now more affordable than ever.

You also get 64GB of expandable storage (up to 256GB), dual 12MP rear cameras, an 8MP selfie camera, and a 3,330 mAh battery.

Powering the phone is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 with 6GB of RAM, and while the 835 has since been succeeded by the 845 and now the 855, it still works great for just about anything you throw at it. When it comes to RAM, the Note 8 actually has more than Google's new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Despite being well over a year old, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8's specs continue to deliver in 2019.

One area in which Samsung always dominates is with its displays, and the Note 8 is no exception to that rule. Outfitted with a 6.3-inch Quad HD+ curved AMOLED panel, the Note 8's screen is just as much of a joy to look at now as it was a year ago.

Colors are bright and vibrant, the text is extremely crisp, and everything just pops in a way you don't see even on more current flagships.

The Note 9's biggest advantage is its battery

As great as the Note 8 is, there are a few things you don't get with it that you will find with the newer Note 9.

Most notably, the battery in the Note 9 is considerably larger. While the 3,330 mAh unit for the Note 8 isn't necessarily bad, it just doesn't hold a candle to the Note 9's monstrous 4,000 mAh pack. The Note 9 also gets the win when it comes to internal storage — offering up to 512GB out of the box and then allowing you to expand it up to another 512GB with a microSD card.

Other things you won't find on the Note 8 include:

Remote S Pen functionality (use as a clicker for slide shows, shutter button for the camera, etc.)

Modest camera improvements

Better rear fingerprint sensor placement

The Note 8 remains a good purchase, but the Note 9 is now more affordable than ever

If you can live without the larger battery and remote S Pen functionality, the Galaxy Note 8 is absolutely still worth a look — especially considering that it costs a great deal less than the Note 9.

With that said, the Galaxy Note 9 has been discounted quite a bit compared to its retail price of $1,000 and can now be picked up for a little under $800. That's still a lot of money to spend on a new phone, but if you want something that'll last you for years to come and have the cash to spare, it's defintiely worth a look.