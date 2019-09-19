Ever since the original Pixel was announced in 2016, October has become one of the more exciting months for Android users. This time of year is now when we can look forward to Google's latest and greatest, and for 2019, we're expecting to see the Pixel 4 on October 15.

Google's decision to not launch its new Pixel devices until late in the year is an interesting move. On one hand, it has the benefit of not really needing to compete with any other new device launches around this time of year. At the same time, this point in the year is when a lot of techies start to look ahead to what's coming in the new year in just a few short months.

Some of our AC forum members recently got in a discussion about this very subject, and this is what they said.