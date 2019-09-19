Ever since the original Pixel was announced in 2016, October has become one of the more exciting months for Android users. This time of year is now when we can look forward to Google's latest and greatest, and for 2019, we're expecting to see the Pixel 4 on October 15.

Google's decision to not launch its new Pixel devices until late in the year is an interesting move. On one hand, it has the benefit of not really needing to compete with any other new device launches around this time of year. At the same time, this point in the year is when a lot of techies start to look ahead to what's coming in the new year in just a few short months.

Some of our AC forum members recently got in a discussion about this very subject, and this is what they said.

neil74

Strikes me that the current release cycle does them no favours. It is always after arguable 2 of the biggest launches of the year in the Note line and iPhone and that by the time the pixel lands a lot of potential customers will have already jumped.

Lepa79

Yep I think it is. I am an example, now on Note 10+ and probably won't look at pixel 4. But yes, brand loyalty plays a big part, but hard to imagine they are not losing customers to Samsung and apple that both cycles are before pixel.

anon(10274434)

OR - gaining customers who aren't thrilled with the iPhone or Samsung - we're talking about 3 of the biggest companies in the world so I'd guess they have some idea what they're doing.

dsignori

Yes for sure. This has been the case for years too. For truly neutral buyers - folks that aren't committed to iPhones or to Samsung, etc. it's too late. Truly undecided folks get to see the new Notes, followed by the new iPhones. Then if they still didn't buy either, a month later they get to see the new Pixel. And while normal users don't care much, most of the hardware is dated they...

What do you think? Should Google launch its Pixel devices earlier in the year?

