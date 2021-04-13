If it's time to upgrade your TV to something bigger and better, Woot's big one-day sale on Samsung smart TVs has a bunch of different models to save on today only that you need to check out.

All of the TVs in today's sale are offered refurbished and, though they may not be brand new, they've each been inspected and tested to ensure they're in proper working condition. Oftentimes, you can barely notice an item has been used before after it's been refurbished. Plus, Woot includes a 90-day warranty with the purchase.

The TVs in today's sale are all on the larger side and are some of Samsung's most premium offerings. One of the most affordable of the bunch is the 85-inch Q60T QLED smart TV which is down to $1,670. This 2020 model regularly sells for around $2,200 brand new these days and has gone for as much as $2,500 in the recent past.

It features a Quantum Dot LCD panel, Motion Rate 120 technology, support for HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG HDR formats. It's got apps for all of the streaming services you know and love, a full web browser, and has three HDMI ports for hooking up any devices you need. Bixby and Alexa are built-in for voice control, too.

One unique choice in the sale is Samsung's The Frame TV. This TV has made a name for itself due to its Art Mode, which transforms the TV when it's off into a work of art — art which you've selected. There are hundreds of pieces to choose from and the display will refresh as often as you choose. You can even add up to 2GB of your own photos via an app on your phone or simply hook up a flash drive.

The sale has the 2020 75-inch LS03 model on sale for $1,950, down from closer to $2,800 brand new.

In addition to 4K TVs, the sale also lists a few 8K models for an even higher-resolution experience. The 65-inch Q800T is actually one of the more affordable options in the sale at $1,600 and features intelligent upscaling to automatically convert all of your content into 8K resolution. It's also got built-in speakers on all four sides of the TV for immersive audio.

Be sure to check out the full sale for many more options. Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on any order there when you sign in with an Amazon Prime membership before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial today to earn free shipping on your orders at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks including the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, free Kindle eBooks, and more.