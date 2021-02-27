Ronald Koeman's side head to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán today looking to gain ground on La Liga leaders Atlético Madrid. Follow our guide below on how to get a Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream and watch Spanish football online no matter where you are in the world.

Just two points separate these two sides in the table coming into the match, with Sevilla nestled in behind Barça in fourth and still with an outside chance of winning the title.

The away side continue to be an inconsistent force, delivering a professional 3-0 dispatch of Elche last weekend in response to their humiliating 4-1 thrashing at the hands of PSG in their previous match in the Champions League.

The home side are meanwhile having a season to remember, with manager Julen Lopetegui rebuilding his once lofty reputation in some style after his disastrously short spell as Real Madrid boss.

Currently enjoying a run of five straight wins in La Liga, Sevilla will come into this match confident of getting a result, having beaten Barça earlier this month in their Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg clash.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Sevilla vs Barcelona no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Sevilla vs Barcelona: Where and when?

This crucial La Liga face-off takes place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville on Saturday, with kick-off set for 4.15pm local time (CEST).

That makes it a 3.15pm kick-off in the UK and a 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT start for the U.S. folks tuning in. Australian La Liga fans will need to be up in the early hours of Sunday morning to watch this game from 2:15am AEDT.

Watch Sevilla vs Barcelona online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of Sevilla vs Barcelona further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching this La Liga match but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.