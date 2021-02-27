Ronald Koeman's side head to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán today looking to gain ground on La Liga leaders Atlético Madrid. Follow our guide below on how to get a Sevilla vs Barcelona live stream and watch Spanish football online no matter where you are in the world.
Just two points separate these two sides in the table coming into the match, with Sevilla nestled in behind Barça in fourth and still with an outside chance of winning the title.
The away side continue to be an inconsistent force, delivering a professional 3-0 dispatch of Elche last weekend in response to their humiliating 4-1 thrashing at the hands of PSG in their previous match in the Champions League.
The home side are meanwhile having a season to remember, with manager Julen Lopetegui rebuilding his once lofty reputation in some style after his disastrously short spell as Real Madrid boss.
Currently enjoying a run of five straight wins in La Liga, Sevilla will come into this match confident of getting a result, having beaten Barça earlier this month in their Copa del Rey semi-final first-leg clash.
Sevilla vs Barcelona: Where and when?
This crucial La Liga face-off takes place at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium in Seville on Saturday, with kick-off set for 4.15pm local time (CEST).
That makes it a 3.15pm kick-off in the UK and a 10.15am ET / 7.15am PT start for the U.S. folks tuning in. Australian La Liga fans will need to be up in the early hours of Sunday morning to watch this game from 2:15am AEDT.
How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona online in the U.S. for FREE
Pay-TV sports network beIN Sports has exclusive broadcast rights to La Liga in the U.S., including this Sevilla vs Barcelona game.
You can access beIN Sports through most cable providers, as well as over-the-top streaming services such as fuboTV, where it's available as part of its lower-tier Family package, which costs $64.99 a month and gives access to more than 110 channels. The great news is that fubo currently offers a FREE 1-week trial, meaning you can watch this weekend's big game without paying a cent. Sling and Fanatiz also offer beIN Sports.
Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch La Liga action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV.
Sign up for Sling TV World Sports to access BeIN Sports' La Liga matches!
Fanatiz offers beIN Sports among a bunch of other sports channels from $8 per month. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch this game for free.
How to stream Sevilla vs Barcelona live in the UK
Dedicated Spanish football station La Liga TV has the broadcasting rights for this massive match in the UK. Run by Premier Sports, the channel is available via Sky and Virgin Media on TV from £9.99 a month.
Premier Sports also offers a streaming-only option for all its channels that costs £9.99 and gives you access online and on the go to Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports 2, and Box Nation as well as LaLiga TV. If you only want La Liga TV, there's also a single channel streaming option that costs £5.99 a month.
Coverage on La Liga TV begins with all the build-up to the game at 3pm GMT, ahead of a 3.15pm GMT kick-off.
Live stream Sevilla vs Barcelona in Canada
It's the same story in Canada, with beIN Sports holding the rights to La Liga in the region. Subscribers can also tune in through the beIN Sports Connect app on mobile.
Live stream Sevilla vs Barcelona live in Australia
As with the U.S., beIN Sports is the live broadcast rights holder for La Liga Down Under.
If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee, however, you can also subscribe to the sports network as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer, or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage and you can also make use of a FREE two-week trial .
Kick-off in Australia is at 2.15am AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.
