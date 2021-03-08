You can eliminate a lot of the inconvenience and worry that come with setting up lights outside with this one, simple, weather-resistant plug. The TP-Link Kasa smart plug has dropped to just $19.99 at Amazon. This is a match for its lowest price ever, and the only other time it dropped this low was for the Black Friday shopping season. You can also find this deal price matched at Best Buy. The plug normally goes for around $25 with spikes as high as $30.

Control anywhere TP-Link Kasa KP400 outdoor smart plug with two sockets With two outlets you can control two outdoor devices either together or individually. And you can do it from anywhere using your phone or voice control through Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Weather resistant with long Wi-Fi range. $19.99 $25.00 $5 off See at Amazon

TP-Link's outdoor plug comes with two outlets so you can plug in two devices at once. Control them individually or together. Got lights on the bushes and lights on the tree? Have them turn on and off at the same time. Perhaps you already have some porch lights you want to control with your phone and want to control your new Christmas lights, too? Use this plug for both and set up different times! Any sort of outdoor appliance or system could be used with this dual outlet.

The plug is IP64-rated. The 6 means it is dust tight and there is no way dust gets inside. It actually has to be vacuum tested to get this rating, so you know that won't be a problem. The 4 means it is resistant to splashing water, which includes rain or maybe a car driving through a puddle. Don't worry about water messing up your electronics.

Once everything is setup, you can download TP-Link's Kasa app to your smartphone. With the app you'll be able to set up schedules and routines and manually turn the devices on and off. You also don't need a hub to connect this plug to your smart home ecosystem. You can then use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to control the outlets with your voice.