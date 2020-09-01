What you need to know
- Sennheiser today announced the CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds.
- They'll go on sale from September 15 for $199.95.
- The CX 400BT can last for up to 7 hours of continuous playtime.
Sennheiser today announced the CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds, a pair of high-end earbuds with long-lasting battery life. The company says you'll be able to wring out 7 hours at a run, with the wireless case meaning you can take that number up to 20 hours — for those days you spend 20 hours away from an outlet.
Sennheiser noted the "high-fidelity stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed treble" of the CX 400BTs. It credits this to its own 7mm dynamic audio drivers, but buyers can use Sennheiser's Smart Control app to change how the audio sounds.
While you don't always need high-priced and expensive machines to have decent to good true wireless earbuds, there's always a place at the high-end for things like the Galaxy Buds Live and Pixel Buds from primarily smartphone companies, and then others like the CX 400BT from companies like Sennheiser who have already made sound their whole business.
These will go on sale from September 15 for around $199.95. It'll probably drop lower than that due to deals and discounts, but that's the price to keep in mind if you're considering these.
