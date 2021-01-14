The Eufy Security 1080p Wi-Fi video doorbell drops to $95.99 when you use the code EUFY8201 on Amazon. That price brings it down to pretty close to its Prime Day and Cyber Monday prices where we saw it go as low as $90. Without the code, the doorbell is going for $120, which is what it usually sells for.

Knock knock! Eufy Security 1080p Wi-Fi video doorbell with free chime The 1080p-grade resolution combines with advanced HDR and Distortion Correction tech for crisp, clear video. Use two-way audio to speak with visitors. Has AI that can detect a human body versus say a dog or car. Get notifications that matter. $95.99 $120.00 $24 off See at Amazon With coupon: EUFY8201

The video doorbell is a great way to keep tabs on whomever is knocking at your door. It records in 1080p resolution, which is plenty of pixels for identifying your guest. Of course, the doorbell improves upon the video clarity thanks to having both advanced HDR for image quality and Distortion Correction to really make it clear who's out there.

Two-way audio gives you some flexibility, too. You'll be able to hear everything going on in front of the camera. But you'll also be able to communicate thanks to the speaker system. Talk to visitors and let them know you're not home or scare off nosy neighbors trying to take your packages.

You can get smart alerts sent straight to your phone. The doorbell has advanced AI tech that can tell the difference between a human and a cat, for example. This ensures you'll only get notifications that matter for things you need to pay attention to.

Outside of the initial cost, there are no hidden fees to owning this camera. You won't have to rent a service or pay for extras that aren't included. Eufy wants it clear that what you see is what you get.

The video doorbell does come bundled with a free electronic chime. You can use this chime in a part of the house where you wouldn't normally be able to hear the doorbell. It also supports eight ringtones including holiday-themed ones and has an adjustable volume level.