If you're looking to watch two high-powered NFL offenses go head to head and score a ton of points, you'll want to check out the Seahawks vs RAMS in week 10. Here's how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.

This year the Seattle Seahawks are one of the best in terms of offense. They score fast, often, and with ease. However, they're also dead last in the NFL when it comes to pass defense. Anyone and everyone can score against them, which means Jared Goff should have a solid game after coming off a bye.

The LA Rams struggled in their last game against the Dolphins, but they're still 5-3 and in the hunt for a playoff spot. If they're going to get the offense going against anyone and firing on all cylinders, it'll be vs the Seahawks. Basically, this game will have a ton of offense, plenty of scoring drives, and you won't want to miss it.

On the other side of the ball, you have Russell Wilson, who's for the most part having an MVP-like season. He's led his team to several victories, as long as they're able to score 30+ points week in and week out. That plan finally failed in week 9, when Wilson had four turnovers -- two INT and two fumbles -- and lost to Buffalo. So, he'll look to bounce back when the team heads to LA. We expect Russell to have a far better game vs the Rams.

Vegas odds have LA getting a -1.5 spread and the game delivering around 55 or more total points. Personally, I think both teams will put up over 30 points, and it'll be full of excitement. So, read on to see when, where, and how to watch.

Seattle Seahawks vs LA Rams: When and where?

This week the Seahawks don't have to travel far as they go down to SoFi stadium and battle the LA Rams. Kickoff is around 4:25pm ET / 1:25pm PT on FOX Sports. If you want to watch from the UK it won't start until around 9pm.

How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs LA Rams online from outside your country

Fans of the NFL living in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch games, which we'll talk about shortly. However, if you're geo-locked or looking to watch the Hawks using untraditional means try a VPN.

In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really make or break your NFL Sunday. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.

