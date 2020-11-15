If you're looking to watch two high-powered NFL offenses go head to head and score a ton of points, you'll want to check out the Seahawks vs RAMS in week 10. Here's how to watch it live from anywhere in the world.
This year the Seattle Seahawks are one of the best in terms of offense. They score fast, often, and with ease. However, they're also dead last in the NFL when it comes to pass defense. Anyone and everyone can score against them, which means Jared Goff should have a solid game after coming off a bye.
The LA Rams struggled in their last game against the Dolphins, but they're still 5-3 and in the hunt for a playoff spot. If they're going to get the offense going against anyone and firing on all cylinders, it'll be vs the Seahawks. Basically, this game will have a ton of offense, plenty of scoring drives, and you won't want to miss it.
On the other side of the ball, you have Russell Wilson, who's for the most part having an MVP-like season. He's led his team to several victories, as long as they're able to score 30+ points week in and week out. That plan finally failed in week 9, when Wilson had four turnovers -- two INT and two fumbles -- and lost to Buffalo. So, he'll look to bounce back when the team heads to LA. We expect Russell to have a far better game vs the Rams.
Vegas odds have LA getting a -1.5 spread and the game delivering around 55 or more total points. Personally, I think both teams will put up over 30 points, and it'll be full of excitement. So, read on to see when, where, and how to watch.
Seattle Seahawks vs LA Rams: When and where?
This week the Seahawks don't have to travel far as they go down to SoFi stadium and battle the LA Rams. Kickoff is around 4:25pm ET / 1:25pm PT on FOX Sports. If you want to watch from the UK it won't start until around 9pm.
How to Watch Seattle Seahawks vs LA Rams online from outside your country
Fans of the NFL living in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch games, which we'll talk about shortly. However, if you're geo-locked or looking to watch the Hawks using untraditional means try a VPN.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really make or break your NFL Sunday. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or smartphone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot o VPN choices here in 2020, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your first option thanks to solid security, ease of use, and overall speed. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a quick sample with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are a few VPN alternatives that are on sale right now.
ExpressVPN
No matter where you are in the world, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Rams vs Seahawks this week.
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs LA Rams online in the U.S.
When games air on FOX they're generally easy for almost everyone to watch. Fans with a traditional cable package can even log in to the FOX Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet. Another option stateside is the official Yahoo Sports and NFL mobile app, depending on your location.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offer FOX Sports. We love to recommend FuboTV because they offer all five channels that typically show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Free football!
Fubo.TV
Fubo TV offers access to just about every single NFL game that will take place during the 2020-2021 NFL season. If you don't want to miss out on any kick off or touchdown that takes place, you will want to sign up for the service now.
How to stream Seattle Seahawks vs LA Rams live in the UK
Viewers outside the US still have several ways to access games. Those in the UK can tune-in with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, showing six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
This week Sky Sports isn't showing the Seahawks vs LA game, but they'll air week 11 vs the Cardinals, so that'll be fun. Additionally, you can watch this Sunday's game with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
Game Pass Pro is only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts), including the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons and Super Bowls on-demand, too.
As a reminder, use our VPN suggestion above if you're not home. That way you can log-in to a UK IP address and stream the game as if you were home.
How to stream Seattle Seahawks vs LA Rams live in Canada
If you're in Canada check out over-the-top streaming service DAZN, which shows several NFL games. DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air all National Football League games in the region. It's priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, and a DAZN subscription gets you access to Game Pass and NFL RedZone, in addition to several other live sports including Premier League and Champions League Soccer.
How to stream Seattle Seahawks vs LA Rams live in Australia
And lastly, Australia has access too, thanks to ESPN. For now, ESPN owns the rights to air NFL games but they only show certain ones each week, so that's about your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or Foxtel TV offers ESPN as well.
Want to watch other sports too? The Kayo Sports service will let you stream Football, Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it.
At the end of the day this will likely be one of the most exciting games of the week, so don't miss it.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.