The Ring Video Doorbell Pro is now down to $119.99 in refurbished condition at Woot for a limited time only. This deal takes almost $60 off the regular price for a refurb model, and over 50% off the cost of a brand new one, making this one of the best deals we've seen for it this year. Since the models on sale at Woot are certified refurbished, they have each been tested and internally certified by Amazon to ensure they look and work like new. They even come with a 1-year warranty.

Ring's Video Doorbell Pro takes the place of your existing hardwired doorbell at home. It's equipped with a 1080p HD camera featuring infrared night vision that lets you view its video feed using an app on your smartphone, tablet, or computer, and you'll be able to do so from anywhere in the world. It's also equipped with a microphone and built-in speaker that allows you to speak with any visitors that arrive at your door. There's an integrated motion sensor as well which can send an alert to your phone even before the doorbell is pressed.

Ring devices like the one above are even compatible with Amazon Alexa. That means if you have a device at home like the Echo Show, Alexa will not only share announcements whenever motion is detected or the doorbell is pressed, but also let you see and talk to visitors on the Echo's screen.

Ring did recently just unveil its latest Ring Video Doorbell 3. Despite that new model hitting the market, the Pro on sale at Woot today still has some advantages compared to the new model such as pre-roll recording and no need to recharge a battery.

Now that your front door is covered, consider grabbing something to watch over other areas of your home too. We've put together our list of the best Alexa-compatible smart home cameras as well as our favorite smart home security systems to help you find the right gear for your needs.

Shipping is free at Woot if you log in with your Amazon Prime account. If you're not yet set up with Prime, you can start your 30-day free trial to save on shipping today and get in on all of the other benefits Amazon Prime has to offer.