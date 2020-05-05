If you want a tablet that runs Android, there are plenty of cheap Android tablet deals worth looking at. Right now, Best Buy has one such deal worth your attention with the Lenovo Tab M10 HD tablet at $50 today only there. At $129.99, it's a solid option and only $10 more than it went during Cyber Monday sales. The deal is matched at Amazon.

Smart buy Lenovo Tab M10 Android Tablet The M10 has a 10.1-inch HD display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB storage with support for microSD cards up to 256GB. With support for Google Play, you can download all the apps and games you need. $129.99 $179.99 $50 off See at Best Buy

The Tab M10 tablet includes the eponymous 10-inch HD display, two front speakers with Dolby Atmos, and more. It's powered by a 2 GHz Snapdragon 429 processor, 2GB RAM, and has 32GB of internal storage plus support for microSD cards up to 256GB. It runs Android and has access to the Google Play Store for apps, lasts for around 8 hours per charge, and even has a built-in Kids Mode so you can feel safe handing it to your little ones.

If you don't want to hook into the Amazon ecosystem with a Kindle Fire tablet or do the same with Apple and an iPad, this is a great deal. With Google Play, you'll be able to get all of the streaming apps, games, and more that you want making this a perfect tablet for having around the house.

Lenovo also offers a version of the M10 HD with a charging dock that turns it into an Alexa-based smart display when docked. It's pretty cool, though it's $70 more for that version right now. Lenovo recently announced the updated Tab M10 FHD which retails at $150.