OnePlus phones offer great value for money even at full price, though today only you can score an even better deal on one at Woot. The OnePlus 7 Pro is discounted down to just $429.99 there which is $120 less than it has been going for these days and the lowest we've ever seen it go. Unlike a lot of Woot deals, the phone is even offered new with a 1-year OnePlus warranty. The deal expires at the end of the day or when sold out, though.

When it came out, we called it the "best Android phone under $700" in our OnePlus 7 Pro review. We've seen it fall from $699 to $549 a couple of times recently, including directly at OnePlus, but the drop to $430 makes it an even better value.

The phone on sale is the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model in Nebula Blue. It's unlocked to work with Sprint, T-Mobile, AT&T, and all GSM networks. It's powered by the Snapdragon 855 and features a triple-camera array with a 48MP primary sensor bolstered by ultrawide and telephoto lenses.

Where the OnePlus 7 Pro really shines, though, is its screen. It earns its 'Pro' credentials with the use of a 3120 x 1440p QHD+ AMOLED display that's completely bezel-less. In order to achieve that, the phone's front camera's been moved to a retractable pop-up module meaning there's no notch in sight. The 7 Pro also includes a USB-C 3.1 Gen-1 port, two stereo speakers, a built-in fingerprint reader under the screen, speedy Warp Charge charging, and more.

