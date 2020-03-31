There's no need to stay locked into paying for an expensive service provider anymore while companies like Tello Mobile exist. Tello is an affordable, prepaid service which uses Sprint's network and has a variety of plans for less than $20 monthly. The best part is that you're never locked into a contract and there are no fees to worry about; you only pay the cost of the plan you choose.

Thanks to Tello's latest deal for new and existing subscribers, you'll score double the data and twice the amount of minutes on the plan you choose through May 31! Tello's plans are already competitively priced compared to other service providers, and today's offer really helps blow the others out of the competition.

Twice As Nice Tello Mobile: Double data and minutes through May 31 Tello is offering twice the data and twice the minutes of the plan you're subscribed to through the end of May! This deal is valid for new and existing customers, and there are no fees, contracts, or extra charges to worry about. Limited Time Only See at Tello

One of the greatest features of Tello is its ability to let you customize your service by choosing the number of minutes or amount of data you need separately from one another. That's one major way Tello saves you cash where other providers would have you pay for service you're not even using.

Tello has plans starting at just $5 per month so you don't have to ever worry about your phone bill being the cause of missing a more important payment. You can select unlimited data or unlimited minutes, or choose both! Either way, you'll probably be paying quite a bit less than you would for something similar from Verizon or T-Mobile.

You can choose to use a device you already own on Tello's network or buy one from Tello at a discount. Right now, Tello's Spring Sale is live to save you an additional $75 on various iOS and Android smartphones.

Tello Mobile even earned our badge of recommendation earlier this year; you can learn why and go in-depth with the service in our full review if you're looking to discover more before signing up.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.