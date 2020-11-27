If you have a desk you love but want to have the option to stand up and stretch while working, this adjustable riser is perfect for you, with height ranges from 6.5 inches to 17 inches.

At the push of a button, you can adjust this desk from 28 inches to 47.6 inches and go from sitting to standing in no time, all while saving $70 with this deal.

If you are working from home temporarily, permanently, or are in an office setting, you've probably been on the lookout for a standing desk deal — well, this is the one to get. Flexispot is offering some excellent Black Friday discounts on both standing desks and desk risers saving you up to $70 for a healthier way to work.

Sitting down after a long day at work can feel great; however, if you've already been in a chair for 8 hours at your job, that post workday sit may not be as comfy. Not to mention that sitting all day long isn't the best thing for a person's health. With working from home becoming a regular thing these days, standing desks are becoming extremely popular.

Adjustable desks aren't cheap, especially if you want a powered one, but this deal from Flexispot makes it much more affordable. This desk is made from environmentally source materials and offers a 42-inch-by-24-inch workspace for you to have ample room to get tasks done. The steel frame can support up to 154 pounds, so you can load it up with your computer, keyboard, knickknacks, and anything else that makes your workday more enjoyable.

When you are ready to get up from your chair and stretch a bit while keeping on task, you can simply press the under-desk mounted button to adjust the workspace up to reach the perfect standing height. If you wanted to, heck could even put a stationary bike or walking pad at your desk to get in some exercise while you crush your workday.