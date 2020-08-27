It's back-to-school season and, whether you or your kids are physically returning to the classroom or not, it's worth making the most of the sales and promotions available on school essentials.

One such sale that just kicked off is over at Dell where you can score an extra 10% off PCs and electronics. That means you can get set up with a new laptop or desktop machine, as well as peripherals, all while making a saving and scoring money back as Dell rewards. All you have to do is enter coupon code SAVE10 during checkout for instant savings.

Upgrade your gear Dell back-to-school sale Take a further 10% off prices on Dell computers and accessories for a limited time with the below code. Whether you want a laptop for lectures, a new desktop computer, or even a gaming machine, you can save big and get money back in Dell rewards. 10% off See at Dell With coupon: SAVE10

It's essential these days to have a performant laptop in order to keep up with classwork. Dell's sale gives you the opportunity to save on a variety of models including the XPS 13 Touch. It's already $100 off at $749.99 but that coupon code takes a further $75 off, dropping it to just $674.99.

The specifications for this laptop include a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 4.2GHz processor, integrated UHD graphics, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB solid state drive. In other words, it's going to be very fast.

The laptop's display is a touchscreen, so you can navigate your menus with just a finger. It is 13.3 inches and comes with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. Other standout specs include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 for super fast and super-advanced wireless and USB-C 3.1 connectivity. It's also got a fingerprint reader and an HD webcam.

If you're after something with more power or more suited to gaming, the sale has got you covered with a further 10% off select gaming laptops as well as desktop machines, plus a variety of essential Dell accessories that also fall in price with that code.

Shipping is free, though Dell Rewards members will get their products quicker with expedited shipping at no extra cost and also get up to 3% back in rewards towards future purchases.