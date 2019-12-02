One of the smartest, most important pieces of tech in my home doesn't have a screen. I don't have to charge it every night, and it never, ever, makes me wonder if my friends have liked it yet.
It's the Nest Protect — the futuristic, connected version of the combination smoke/carbon monoxide detector. And the second-generation model is currently on sale at Amazon at a ridiculous price of just $60 — that's 50 percent off.
The discount is for the wired version. That's an important distinction to make because if your home isn't wired for a smoke detector, you'll need to snag the battery-powered version instead. But the wired version is great because it's powered by your home's power (and, yes, it has a battery backup), so you don't have to worry about it dying and leaving your family unprotected.
Best Cyber Monday 2019 Deals
Amazon's latest Cyber Monday deal slashes Echo Dot pricing by 15% over Black Friday deal
This premium 2-in-1 Chromebook is a downright steal during Cyber Monday
Finish off your shopping list with these great deals
12 Black Friday deals that survived until Cyber Monday
The Nest Protect also is great because of its stepped alerts. If it senses smoke or carbon monoxide, it'll let you know on your phone and with an audible warning before going full blast. That's an extra chance to get out before things truly escalate to a full-blown emergency — or to wave it off should it be a false alarm, or something that was quickly handled. (Not that you'd ever burn toast. Nope.)
There's also an LED light that'll illuminate things not just in times of trouble, but also as your stumble through the hallway into the bathroom at 3 a.m. And that's one of those little features that just can't be trumpeted enough.
Nest Protect is one of those rare products that you'll hopefully forget all about — but absolutely be there when you need it.
Smart home safety
Nest Protect (wired model)
Protect your family, smartly
Nest Protect is a combination smoke/carbon monoxide detector that intelligently alerts you in case of an emergency, and lights your way to safety.
Cyber Monday!
- The Best Cyber Monday Deals
- Find Your Cyber Monday Deal: All Deals Updated Live, Sortable By Category
- Amazon's latest Cyber Monday deal slashes Echo Dot pricing by 15% over Black Friday deal
- Best TV Deals
- Amazon Cyber Monday Deals
- Nintendo Switch Deals
- Best Phone Deals
- Best iPad Deals
- Best Chromebook Deals
- Cyber Monday Apple Watch Deals 2019
- Cyber Monday Apple AirPods Deals 2019
- Cyber Monday Apple iPad Deals 2019
- Cyber Monday VPN Deals: ExpressVPN, PIA, NordVPN, & more
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Where to find the Disney Plus apps for download: Every platform in 2019
Disney+ has arrived and with it a whole host of ways to watch! We have a list of as many as we could find.
Australia is the first to use smartphone-detecting traffic cameras
Australia is the first country to use mobile phone-detecting cameras along its roads. The government hopes it can cut road fatalities by 30% by 2021 in North South Wales by using the cameras.
T-Mobile rolls out America’s first nationwide 5G network
T-Mobile's 5G network is now live in more than 5,000 town and cities across the U.S.
Kids can learn the magic of coding while you save some cash on Cyber Monday
Kano has some of the best coding kits for kids and right now they are up to 50% for Cyber Monday