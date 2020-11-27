'Tis the season for gaming peripherals to be found at their lowest prices of the year. Black Friday has introduced a slew of fantastic deals on gaming accessories, and that includes monitors like the Samsung CRG9 Curved Monitor.

When you check out the best gaming monitors, you'll likely find quite a few offerings from Samsung, as the company makes some of the best displays for a variety of products. The Samsung CRG9 is no exception, although this is not your standard monitor. The CRG9 measures in at 49-inches, which is likely the same size as one of the TVs in your house.

Forget worrying about shoddy graphics when playing your favorite games, and the CRG9 has a few extra tricks up its sleeve. HDR 1000 provides brightness levels up to 1,000 nits, which, when paired with Samsung's QLED panel, provides a fantastic display for anything you're doing. Gamers will thoroughly enjoy the 120Hz refresh rate, along with support for AMD FreeSync 2, which promises reduced latency and lower frame rates.

Since this monitor is so enormous, it's the equivalent of having two 27-inch QHD displays mounted on your desk. And you can even take advantage of Picture-by-Picture, meaning you can connect and use multiple devices at the same time. Chances are that you'll be wanting to use this monitor all of the time for hours upon hours, so you can rest easy knowing that there is an "Eye Saver Mode," which helps to reduce strain by limiting the blue light emitted.

It's no wonder why this is one of the best Samsung monitors on the market, as Samsung's latest gaming monitor is simply wonderful. Plus, once you go ultra-wide, you'll never want to go back.