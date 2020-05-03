The Sony XBR75X800G 75-inch X800G 4K HDR Smart TV is down to $1,199.99 at Best Buy. The same model goes for $1,398 at most other retailers like Walmart. Today's price at Best Buy is part of the deals of the day, so this won't last very long. This is one of the best prices we've ever seen, even if this is a 2019 model TV.

Go Big Sony XBR75X800G 75-inch X800G 4K HDR Smart TV The 4K resolution includes full HD upscaling even for non-4K content so you get ultra HD-level picture quality on everything. Supports HDR video with better color and contrast. Has Android TV and Google Assistant built in. Also works with Alexa. $1199.99 $1398.00 $198 off See at Best Buy

The X800G TV includes 4K upscaling so you'll always see improved detail and clarity even when watching lower resolution content. It uses 4K X-Reality Pro technology to upscale images as close to 4K as they can get. Plus, the TV supports HDR, including HDR10 and HLG, so you'll get even more color and contrast with a wide range of brightness.

Use the Sony smart platform to access all your favorite streaming apps, like Netflix and Hulu. The Sony Bonus Offer app even includes ways to save on new content. The system has Android TV built in, and you can use Google Assistant to control the TV and the rest of your smart home with just your voice. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa so you'll be able to control the TV with your voice no matter which ecosystem you use. If you need a smart speaker, grab the Google Home for $29 right now. Worth it to be able to say "Ok Google, turn my TV off."

The TV has two built-in speakers with bass reflex speakers, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, and DTS Digital Surround sound. Use the four HDMI inputs to connect your favorite accessories or even something like a Roku device for better streaming access. Get 178-degree viewing angles, which is important for making sure everyone in your living room can watch comfortably. You can also connect USB devices or camcorders using the one USB input.