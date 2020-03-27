Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Android Central may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network. Please note that the offers mentioned below are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Amazon is back with its popular targeted offer for American Express cardholders, but this time they have upped the amount of savings cardholders can grab. While the offer used to save cardholders up to $40, the new offer allows cardholders to earn up to $50 off on qualifying purchases by redeeming only 1 Membership Rewards point.

Reported by The Points Guy, Amazon is targeting some American Express cardholders with the ability to receive up to $50.00 off a qualifying purchase.

While the past promotion required customers to spend a certain amount of money to be eligible for the promotion, Amazon is now just taking 20% off a purchase with a max savings of $50.

In order to take advantage of the offer, you only need to redeem one Membership Rewards point during checkout. It is a targeted offer, so make sure to check on Amazon to see if you have been targeted with the offer.

We have seen cardholders of the American Express® Gold Card and the American Express® Green Card have received the offer, but any American Express card that earns points could potentially be eligible for the promotion.