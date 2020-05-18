Smart displays powered by Google Assistant have been around for a little while now and we've collectively figured out their place in our smart homes. As the form factor has matured, we've also seen some pretty stellar deals on smart displays with one more cropping up at Verizon where the JBL Link View is down to just $99.99. Considering it sells for $300 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is a deal that is worth snapping up while it is still available. Add it to your cart to see the savings.

With a number of Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa-enabled smart displays out there, a third-party model has to offer something to differentiate itself from a crowded market that is dominated by the first-party options.

JBL's smart display aims to do so with an 8-inch touchscreen, stereo front-facing speakers with JBL's excellent sound, and IPX4 splash resistance, so you don't have to worry about keeping it on your kitchen counters near the sink, and spill-able, splash-able ingredients. Like the Lenovo Smart Display, the Link View has a Privacy Switch to shutter the camera and mute the mic, and it has the best sound we've heard from a smart display yet. If you've been wanting to see what a smart display can do in your home — which is a lot — now is a pretty good time to give it a try.

You can use it to view camera feeds or watch YouTube. Scroll through a recipe easily using your fingers or switch between apps with a flick of the finger. The front of the camera also has a 5MP camera so you can use the screen for video calls with friends, family, and work.

With Google Assistant inside, you can control the speaker with your voice. That lets you ask questions or control your smart home without using your hands. If you need to use your hands, you can download the Google Home app to your smartphone and control it that way. You'll be able to manage its settings and set it up pretty quickly that way. The built-in Chromecast lets you stream music, movies, podcasts, and more directly from your mobile device, too.

