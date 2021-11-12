If you are looking for a smart speaker that offers more than playing your favorite audio, answering your questions, and helping you to control all the gadgets you picked up during the Black Friday smart home sales, then you should take advantage of this deal on the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 from Best Buy

Lenovo released the Smart Clock 2 this year, and when I got the chance to review it, I was pretty impressed. I have used the original Smart Clock for a couple of years, and it has been nice, but the improvements that Lenovo made for the second generation were great! While the updates to the smart speaker itself were minor, primarily the improved audio — it's the new dock that really steals the show.

The Smart Clock 2 is a perfect bedside or office desk companion because the new dock brings so much additional functionality to the already helpful speaker. This dock brings a wireless charging pad to keep your phone topped off, a soft glowing night light when you need it, and a USB port for charging devices you may have that don't support wireless charging. Even with the dock attached, the space required for the Smart Clock 2 is still minimal.

Save $20 on the best upgrade you can offer your nightstand