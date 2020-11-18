Do your ears a favor and get the Jabra Elite 45h on-ear Bluetooth headphones, which are on sale for $79.99 at Amazon. That price is one of the lowest we've ever seen. The Elite 45h have only been around for about six months or so, so they haven't had a whole lot of deals. The last deal we shared was when they dropped to $85 back in August. The headphones normally go for $100, but you can them matched at this low price at Best Buy.

The Jabra Elite 45h were just announced earlier this year and only released in early July. They were designed by Jabra to be super affordable while still maximizing looks and sound, and they do a pretty good job of that. Plus, they have an insane battery life. The rechargeable battery will last you up to 50 hours on a single charge. That means you can travel comfortably or take these with you on a commute and not have to worry about them for several days. They'll always be ready to go. They can also take advantage of fast charge tech, so even when the battery dies you'll be up and running in no time at all.

The 40mm speakers are the biggest these headphones could possibly hold. You'll get clear and powerful sound quality no matter where you're listening to your music. Plus the two built-in microphones give you the ability to make or take calls no matter where you are. Touch a button on the side of your headphones and you have instant acceess to your connected voice assistant. Ask Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, or your Google Assistant anything you want without picking up your phone.

The headphones are compact, lightweight, and foldable. They can go with you anywhere and fit easily into a backpack or purse. The ear cushions are made from memory foam so they will be comfortable and stay comfortable for a long time.

You can also personalize the sound using Jabra's MySound app. Get the music just right based on your own personal hearing profile.