The Washington Football Team could not be riding any higher. Even without a .500 record, the team managed a huge upset against the Steelers and handed them their first loss of the season. It seemed like one team would be able to beat the Steelers, but probably very few people thought it would be Washignton.

Alex Smith looked incredible in the team's Monday night game as he threw for nearly 300 yards. If Smith can have a repeat on Sunday versus the Niners then Washington has a pretty good shot at retaking the lead in the NFC East.

The 49ers have been rocky to say the least. At times the team looks solid and at others it looks pretty terrible. Mostly, it's the injuries and unstable health of the players that led to the 49ers falling to last in their division, despite being better than a last place team.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Football Team: Where and when?

The San Francisco 49ers and the Washington Football Team battle each other on December 13 starting at 4:25 PM ET. The game airs on FOX or there are several ways to watch across different platforms listed below.

