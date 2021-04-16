What you need to know
- Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will debut in India on April 28.
- The phone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 750G chipset.
- It is also expected to feature a 64MP camera and a large 6,000mAh battery.
Samsung recently launched the Snapdragon 865-powered 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE in India to take on the new OnePlus 9. The company is now gearing up to launch its first 5G-enabled budget phone in the country. A landing page on Amazon India has confirmed that the Galaxy M42 5G will be launched in India on April 28.
Although the complete specs of the phone are yet to be revealed, the Amazon page confirms the Galaxy M42 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset. The 8nm mid-range chipset from Qualcomm also powers the Mi 10i, which is one of Xiaomi's best cheap Android phones.
Recent leaks suggest the upcoming phone will actually be based on the Galaxy A42 5G, with a slightly more impressive camera setup and a bigger battery. While the Galaxy A42 5G comes with a quad-lens camera system featuring a 48MP main sensor, the Galaxy M42 5G is tipped to feature a 64MP main sensor. Keeping the lights on will be a massive 6,000mAh battery.
The phone is expected to be priced around the ₹20,000 ($270) mark in India. Aside from Xiaomi's Mi 10i, the Galaxy M42 5G will also take on other popular affordable 5G phones such as the Realme X7, Moto G 5G, and the OnePlus Nord.
