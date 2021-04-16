Samsung recently launched the Snapdragon 865-powered 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE in India to take on the new OnePlus 9. The company is now gearing up to launch its first 5G-enabled budget phone in the country. A landing page on Amazon India has confirmed that the Galaxy M42 5G will be launched in India on April 28.

Although the complete specs of the phone are yet to be revealed, the Amazon page confirms the Galaxy M42 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset. The 8nm mid-range chipset from Qualcomm also powers the Mi 10i, which is one of Xiaomi's best cheap Android phones.