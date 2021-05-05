Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Lite leaks with new book cover case

What you need to know
- Samsung is planning to release new cheap tablets in June.
- New leaks today show off the upcoming Tab S7+ Lite and its book cover cases.
- The accessory will come in black, blue, grey, teal, and pink.
Samsung's Android tablets are pretty much the only Android tablets worth paying serious attention to (next to Amazon's Fire tablets), and rhe company is set to unveil two new ones pretty soon. The Galaxy Tab S7 will be seing a new "lite" model, reportedly heading to the market in June. While earlier reports had it dubbed the Tab S7 Lite, it'll reportedly be called the Tab S7+ Lite. As far as names go, that is one of them. We've gotten spec leaks and renders in the past, so this is a pretty minor one, all things considered.
This time, the render not only shows off the mystic pink color way, but a selection of the book cover-styled cases and their colors. From the image, it appears to ship in black, blue, grey, teal, and pink. If you've seen the same case for the Tab S7, this won't surprise you. Just like the tablet is a dead ringer for the The tablet looks a lot like the Tab 7+ Lite, even down to the S-Pen holder on the cover case.
As with previous leaks, this one comes courtesy of veteran leaker Evan Blass.
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite along with the A7 Lite sometime in June. The S7 Lite is said to come with a Snapdragon 750G chip — the same that powers some of the best cheap Android phones. It'll also have up to 8GB of RAM. Connectivity-wise, you'll see Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 5, and 15W fast-charging enabled by a USB-C port.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Resident Evil Village is a masterful horror showcase
Resident Evil Village represents the future of the franchise. It's a great blend of survival horror and action games, a love letter to horror games and movies, and an homage to the series as a whole.
The TP-Link Archer AX90 is a fast tri-band upgrade for congested homes
The TP-Link Archer AX90 is an incredibly fast tri-band Wi-Fi 6 router with multi-gig Ethernet and a somewhat ostentatious design. If you need to connect a lot of devices and need the extra speed of 160MHz Wi-Fi on DFS without upgrading to Wi-Fi 6E, this is a great choice.
Google and Amazon still can't figure out how to control our smart homes
For better or worse, I love smart home stuff — but increasingly I loathe adding a new device or adjusting the settings of an existing one. Because I enjoy this tech so much, I'm more likely to put up with the shortcomings that Google and Amazon have in the smart home space, but many people aren't. If these companies truly want to make the smart home widespread, there's a lot more work...
These are the absolute best Galaxy Tab S7+ cases you can buy
One of Samsung's most powerful tablet to date is big, bold, and absolutely in need of protection against drops, dents, and dings. A good case is functional as well as durable, and these cases are the absolute best.