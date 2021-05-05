Save big + get 3 months free! Sign up for ExpressVPN today

Pretty in pink

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Lite leaks with new book cover case

The Tab S7 Lite is launching next month, but the leaks aren't letting up.
Michael Allison

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Samsung is planning to release new cheap tablets in June.
  • New leaks today show off the upcoming Tab S7+ Lite and its book cover cases.
  • The accessory will come in black, blue, grey, teal, and pink.

Samsung's Android tablets are pretty much the only Android tablets worth paying serious attention to (next to Amazon's Fire tablets), and rhe company is set to unveil two new ones pretty soon. The Galaxy Tab S7 will be seing a new "lite" model, reportedly heading to the market in June. While earlier reports had it dubbed the Tab S7 Lite, it'll reportedly be called the Tab S7+ Lite. As far as names go, that is one of them. We've gotten spec leaks and renders in the past, so this is a pretty minor one, all things considered.

This time, the render not only shows off the mystic pink color way, but a selection of the book cover-styled cases and their colors. From the image, it appears to ship in black, blue, grey, teal, and pink. If you've seen the same case for the Tab S7, this won't surprise you. Just like the tablet is a dead ringer for the The tablet looks a lot like the Tab 7+ Lite, even down to the S-Pen holder on the cover case.

As with previous leaks, this one comes courtesy of veteran leaker Evan Blass.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S7+ Lite along with the A7 Lite sometime in June. The S7 Lite is said to come with a Snapdragon 750G chip — the same that powers some of the best cheap Android phones. It'll also have up to 8GB of RAM. Connectivity-wise, you'll see Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 5, and 15W fast-charging enabled by a USB-C port.

