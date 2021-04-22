Samsung is preparing to launch yet another cheap phone, the Galaxy A22 5G. Set between the A21s and the A32 , it's rumored to be Samsung's cheapest phone with 5G, so far. New renders from OnLeaks today give us a very good view of what could be one of the best cheap Android phones this year.

When it comes to looks, the design language will seem very familiar. It'll have the same bezel-less Infinity V display that we've seen on the front of so many Samsung phones. On the rear, there's a square camera bump housing what looks like three cameras. Samsung will slap a 3.5mm jack on the bottom and throw in a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication, but that's about all the render shared.

From older leaks via The Elec, we know a bit more about this model. It'll be coming in June, making the month a huge launch month for cheap Samsung phones and tablets alongside the Galaxy A7 Lite and Tab S7 Lite. Its square camera housing would have a 48MP main camera and be backed by an 8MP ultra-wide lens with a pair of 2 MP lenses. The Infinity V cut-out will house a 13 MP selfie camera.

Samsung's A22 5G won't blow anyone's socks off, but it'll help normalize 5G by being so cheap and accessible. Even though the Galaxy A22 5G is plenty cheap, a phone that'll slot below the £250 price point would go a long way in driving adoption. And if you want something more than both? There's always the A52.