A report out of South Korea had claimed late last year that Samsung's next foldable phone is codenamed " Bloom ." Now, a new report claims Bloom will actually be the phone's marketing name. Samsung apparentlyy showcased the device to partners and carriers at a secret meeting held at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. During the meeting, Samsung revealed that its upcoming foldable phone will be called the Galaxy Bloom.

The report also includes an image of a presentation slide showing the Galaxy Fold successor with the Bloom name. Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Bloom will have a clamshell design, similar to the new Motorola RAZR. The phone's design is reportedly inspired by French luxury cosmetic brand Lancome's powder compact. When folded, the Galaxy Bloom is claimed to be roughly the same size as a powder compact.

Samsung is also said to have confirmed that the successor to last year's Galaxy S10 will debut as the Galaxy S20. The Galaxy S20 series will also include the Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra models. Both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Bloom will support video recording at up to 8K resolution, thanks to their 108MP primary sensor.

Samsung will formally introduce the new Galaxy S20 series phones at its upcoming Unpacked event on February 11. The Galaxy Bloom is also likely to be officially unveiled at the same event in San Francisco.