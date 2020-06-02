The Samsung QN65Q70TAFXZA 65-inch Q70T Series QLED 4K HDR smart TV is down to $1,097.99 at Amazon. This is the first ever discount on the Q70T since it first released in February. The TV normally sells for around $1,300, so you're saving a good chunk today. Best Buy also has a deal pretty close to this price.

The Q70T series is from Samsung's 2020 QLED lineup. While it is on the lower end of the lineup in terms of features, it's also on the lower end in terms of cost. If you want that beautiful QLED technology, this is a great way to do it. Today's deal puts the Q70T nearly $700 less than the moderate step-up the Q80T, so you're saving hundreds and not losing out on much.

The Q70T series uses a Quantum Processor with deep-learning AI for all your 4K content, which also helps upscale less-than-4K stuff so you always have the best image on your screen. Quantum HDR also gives you an expansive range of colro and detail. It has a 240 Motion Rate, which keeps everything smooth even when there's a ton of action on the screen.

Samsung TVs also have this thing called Ambient Mode. Basically, for your average TV when it's not in use it's just a giant, ugly black box on your wall or sitting uselessly in the corner of the room. Ambient Mode lets you make your TV useful at all times. Either you can display some artwork and neat visuals on the empty screen or actually get relevant info like the weather available to you with a simple glance.

The Q70T has Amazon's Alexa built right in so you can use the smart assistant to control the TV with your voice. She can change the channel, raise and lower the volume, search for movies, and more. Plus you'll be able to control the rest of your smart home, too.