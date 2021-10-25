Samsung's Galaxy S21 series phones have already started receiving the November 2021 Android security patch, according to the folks at SamMobile. The update reportedly arrives as version G99xBXXS3AUJ7 for the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The early rollout certainly doesn't come as a surprise, since Samsung has been pushing the latest security updates before Google and other Android OEMs for nearly two years now. For now, the update is only rolling out to users in Germany. Samsung will likely expand the update to more markets across Europe over the next few days.

While a changelog for the update isn't available yet, it isn't expected to bring any new features or significant improvements. As with most previous security updates, we expect it to pack minor bug fixes and stability improvements.

Galaxy S21 users in the U.S. and other parts of the world, however, may have to wait longer to get the November security update. The October security update began rolling out to Samsung's best Android phones in the U.S. just two weeks back.

Once the update does become available for your Galaxy S21, you will see a notification asking you to download and install it. Alternatively, you can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

While the Galaxy S21 series is the first to get the November security patch, the update is expected to soon start rolling out to other Samsung phones and tablets as well.