Samsung is set to update the Galaxy A71 and A51 this year with a pair of new successors, the appropriately named A72 5G and A52 5G, as per veteran leaker Evan Blass. The two phones have already been leaked, so we know what they'll look like. As is custom with phones in this price bracket, there's not a lot different here from their immediate predecessors.

It looks more or less like the A51, save a few changes to accommodate a camera bump that looks a lot like what you'll see on the S21.