Samsung's first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold finally went on sale in September this year, after numerous delays. Despite its exorbitant $2,000 price tag, Samsung has sold nearly half a million Galaxy Folds already. The company's next foldable smartphone, however, will reportedly be a lot more affordable.

A new report from The Korea Herald suggests the company's clamshell foldable phone, which is expected to be launched early next year, could be priced around 1 million won ($845) in South Korea, which would make it significantly more affordable than the Galaxy Fold as well as Motorola's new RAZR. Needless to say, a lower price tag should help ramp up sales.

As claimed by Korean publication The Bell a few weeks back, Samsung is planning to ship 6 million foldable smartphones in 2020. To help it achieve that target, the company is expected to have a wider lineup of foldable phones next year. At the same time, Samsung is focusing on expanding the availability of the Galaxy Fold to at least 60 countries by February next year.

Samsung compatriot LG is also tipped to enter the foldable phone market in 2020. According to recent patent applications filed by the company, its first foldable phone could have an outward-folding design, similar to the Huawei Mate X. No other details regarding the upcoming LG foldable phone are available currently.