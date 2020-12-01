What you need to know
- The first CAD renders of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy A32 have surfaced.
- They reveal a V-shaped notch and a triple-camera module on the back of the phone.
- Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy A32 5G sometime early next year.
Back in September, Samsung announced the Galaxy A42 5G, its most affordable 5G phone yet. The company is expected to unveil a few more affordable Galaxy A-series phones early next year, including the Galaxy A32 5G. The first CAD renders of the upcoming lower mid-range 5G phone have now leaked online, courtesy of popular leaker @OnLeaks.
The CAD renders reveal the Galaxy A32 5G will have a completely different camera module compared to Samsung's current A-series phones. Instead of a rectangular protruding camera bump, the Galaxy A32 will have a flat back with three vertically stacked lenses, joined by an LED flash and an as yet unknown sensor.
Around the front, we find a V-shaped notch at the top of the screen for the selfie camera and a sizeable chin at the bottom. The phone will also have a fingerprint sensor integrated within the power button on the left side, a USB-C charging port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.
As for the specs, the Galaxy A32 5G is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The triple-camera setup on the back is expected to include a 48MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, instead of the 5MP depth sensor on the current Galaxy A31. Samsung will likely announce the Galaxy A32 5G sometime early next year.
