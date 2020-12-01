Back in September, Samsung announced the Galaxy A42 5G, its most affordable 5G phone yet. The company is expected to unveil a few more affordable Galaxy A-series phones early next year, including the Galaxy A32 5G. The first CAD renders of the upcoming lower mid-range 5G phone have now leaked online, courtesy of popular leaker @OnLeaks.

The CAD renders reveal the Galaxy A32 5G will have a completely different camera module compared to Samsung's current A-series phones. Instead of a rectangular protruding camera bump, the Galaxy A32 will have a flat back with three vertically stacked lenses, joined by an LED flash and an as yet unknown sensor.

Around the front, we find a V-shaped notch at the top of the screen for the selfie camera and a sizeable chin at the bottom. The phone will also have a fingerprint sensor integrated within the power button on the left side, a USB-C charging port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As for the specs, the Galaxy A32 5G is tipped to come with a 6.5-inch display with Full HD+ resolution. The triple-camera setup on the back is expected to include a 48MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, instead of the 5MP depth sensor on the current Galaxy A31. Samsung will likely announce the Galaxy A32 5G sometime early next year.