The service uses Bluetooth Low Energy and ultra-wideband (UWB) to help you locate your misplaced Galaxy phone, tablet, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds. You will be able to use the SmartThings Find even when your Galaxy device isn't connected to the internet. This is possible as SmartThings users can now choose to use their Galaxy phone or tablet to help other Galaxy device owners locate their devices. Samsung says devices that have been offline for 30 minutes will produce a Bluetooth Low Energy signal that can be received by other Galaxy devices nearby.

Samsung's SmartThings Find service, which was showcased by the company at its Unpacked event in August, has finally been officially launched . The new service, which will be available within the SmartThings app , will help users find their connected Galaxy devices.

Once you report your device as lost in the SmartThings app, nearby Galaxy phone or tablet owners will be able to alert Samsung's server about the device's location, which will then notify you. Samsung says all SmartThings Find user data is encrypted to ensure the device location isn't accessible by anyone except its owner.

To help you find your device easily, SmartThings Find can provide you map directions to the exact location. Once you are close to the device, you can choose to "ring" it or use the AR-based Search Nearby function.

Samsung is rolling out the new service to Galaxy phones and tablets running Android 8 or later as part of a new software update for the SmartThings app. Once you install the update, you will be able to access SmartThings Find by tapping on the banner at the bottom of the home screen in the SmartThings app.