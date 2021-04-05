What you need to know
- Samsung has launched two new F series budget Android phones in India.
- The new Galaxy F12 comes with a 90Hz HD+ screen and a quad-camera array with a massive 6,000mAh battery.
- Samsung's Galaxy F02s, on the other hand, features a Snapdragon 450 processor and a 5,000mAh battery.
Samsung today expanded its budget-focused Galaxy F series lineup in India with the launch of the Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s phones. The Galaxy F12 is Samsung's first F series phone with a 90Hz screen and aims to take on the best cheap Android phones from Realme and Xiaomi under the ₹12,000 mark.
It is based on the recently launched Galaxy M12, and sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display featuring a V-shaped notch for the 8MP selfie camera. Powering the Galaxy F12 is an 8nm Exynos 850 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. On the back of the phone is a "true" quad-camera array with a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. Keeping the lights on is an impressive 6,000mAh battery, but the phone only supports 15W charging speeds. The Galaxy F12 will ship with Android 11-based One UI 3.1 Core out of the box.
Samsung's new Galaxy F02s comes with a similar 6.5-inch HD+ screen, but only offers a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 450 chipset, along with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It has a triple-camera setup on the back with a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The Galaxy F02s packs a slightly smaller 5,000mAh battery, although you do get the same 15W adaptive fast charger in the box. On the software front, it runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5.
Samsung has priced the Galaxy F12 at ₹10,999 ($150) for the 4GB/64GB version and ₹11,999 ($165) for the 4GB/128GB version. It will be available to purchase in India starting April 14 via Flipkart, Samsung's online store, as well as leading offline stores. The Galaxy F02s is priced at ₹8,999 ($120) for the 3GB/32GB storage version and ₹9,999 ($135) for the 4GB/64GB version. It is slated to go on sale from April 9.
