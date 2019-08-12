Xiaomi announced its plans of launching a Redmi smartphone with Samsung's 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor at an event held in Beijing last week. At the same event, the company teased the launch of an upcoming Mi-branded phone with a whopping 108MP sensor. The sensor has now been formally announced by Samsung.

The new Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX is claimed to produce "exceptional photos even in extreme lighting conditions", thanks to its large 1/1.33-inch size. Its large size and Samsung's pixel-merging Tetracell technology allow the sensor to gather more light in low-light situations and produce bright 27MP photos.

Its pixel size, however, remains identical to the 48MP and 64MP ISOCELL sensors that Samsung announced earlier this year, due to the higher megapixel count. Apart from boasting impressive low-light performance, the sensor is capable of recording videos at up to 6K (6016 x 3384) resolution.

The 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor will enter mass production later this month. As confirmed by Xiaomi, it will be the first company to launch a smartphone with the new sensor. Rumors suggest the sensor could be used in the upcoming Mi MIX 4, which is expected to be unveiled sometime in October this year.

From Xiaomi's co-founder and president Lin Bin: