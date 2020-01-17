What you need to know
- Samsung's mid-range Galaxy A51 is now available for purchase in several markets across Europe.
- The phone starts at €340 in many European markets, going up to €410 for the 6GB/128GB version.
- Galaxy A51 was formally introduced last month, alongside the Galaxy A71.
Samsung's impressive Galaxy A51, which was announced just a few weeks back, has now been released in Europe. In the UK, however, the mid-range smartphone will be available to purchase starting February 7.
As reported by the folks over at GSMArena, the Galaxy A51 starts from €340 in several European markets, including France. The 6GB RAM version of the phone, which includes 128GB storage, is priced at €410. As for color options, consumers in Europe can get the Galaxy A51 in Black, Blue, or White. In the UK, Galaxy A51 is expected to retail for £329. The bigger and more impressive Galaxy A71, on the other hand, will cost £419 in the UK.
Part of Samsung's 2020 A-series lineup, the Galaxy A51 comes with a large 6.5-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display featuring a centered hole-punch cutout and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Samsung's 10nm Exynos 9611 chipset and has an impressive quad camera array at the back with a 48MP primary sensor. It also offers an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, 32MP selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.
Samsung is reportedly working on a 5G-enabled variant of the phone, which could possibly make its way to the U.S. sometime later this year.
