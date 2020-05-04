Samsung's second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip was launched in February this year, alongside the Galaxy S20 series. Thanks to its clamshell form-factor and a significantly lower price tag, the Galaxy Z Flip is a more desirable foldable than the Galaxy Fold . In the camera department, however, the phone fails to impress, featuring just two rear cameras.

Design sketches included in a patent filed by Samsung with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) recently suggest the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip will have a slightly more impressive triple-camera setup. The patent filings, spotted by Dutch tech site LetsGoDigital, reveal two different designs. While one of the designs has a horizontally-stacked triple-camera setup, the other shows a vertical triple-camera array. The latter design frees up space for a bigger cover display.

While Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Fold successor will debut in the second half of the year, we don't expect the Galaxy Z Flip successor to arrive anytime before early 2021.