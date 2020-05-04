What you need to know
- Design patents filed by Samsung with the WIPO suggest the Galaxy Z Flip successor will come with an upgraded triple-camera setup on the back.
- The Galaxy Z Flip successor may also feature a bigger cover display.
- It is likely to be introduced early next year, possibly alongside the Galaxy S30 series.
Samsung's second foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Flip was launched in February this year, alongside the Galaxy S20 series. Thanks to its clamshell form-factor and a significantly lower price tag, the Galaxy Z Flip is a more desirable foldable than the Galaxy Fold. In the camera department, however, the phone fails to impress, featuring just two rear cameras.
Design sketches included in a patent filed by Samsung with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office) recently suggest the next-generation Galaxy Z Flip will have a slightly more impressive triple-camera setup. The patent filings, spotted by Dutch tech site LetsGoDigital, reveal two different designs. While one of the designs has a horizontally-stacked triple-camera setup, the other shows a vertical triple-camera array. The latter design frees up space for a bigger cover display.
While Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy Fold successor will debut in the second half of the year, we don't expect the Galaxy Z Flip successor to arrive anytime before early 2021.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Samsung's first clamshell foldable smartphone boasts an eye-catching design, decent specs, and fairly capable cameras. While it is far from perfect, the phone's durable hinge and excellent main display make it an excellent option for people who don't mind spending a premium for the wow factor.
