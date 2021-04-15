Save big + get 3 months free! Sign up for ExpressVPN today

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

An affordable option

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Lite leaks show off sleek design, S Pen

Samsung's best tablet is getting a cheap version.
Michael Allison

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+Source: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

What you need to know

  • Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Lite has just leaked.
  • The renders show off a design that's very close to the S7.
  • Samsung is expected to launch the S7 Lite alongside the A7 Lite in June.

Samsung already makes some of the best Android tablets with the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and Galaxy Tab S7, and it's about to make the Tab S7 experience a lot more affordable with a "lite" model.

The rumored Tab S7 Lite has just gotten its first render leaks from prolific leaker, Evan Blass, giving us a good look at Samsung's next "premium-lite" tablet.

Here's what the 12.4-inch Tab S7 Lite would look like when it launches:

Samsung Tab S7 LiteSource: Evan Blass

The Tab S7 Lite is said to feature the same metal design that we praised on the full-sized Galaxy Tab S7. It's also coming with the same AKG-tuned speakers, and Samsung is adding a dual-camera set for the maniacs who like to take photos with a tablet. The S Pen will make a return, naturally.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

As per Sammobile, this will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chip, hinting at 5G support, or at least a 5G variant alongside a Wi-Fi one. There'll be options of either 4GB or 5GB of RAM, and it'll support Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 5, and 15W fast charging via USB-C port.

Alongside the S7 Lite, Samsung is also launching an A7 Lite. Both tablets are expected to make their debut in or around June.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Mystic Bronze

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the nicest Android tablets, with speedy performance, a beautiful screen, and an S-Pen for flexibility. If you can't wait for the S7 Lite, this remains a viable option.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.