Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Lite leaks show off sleek design, S Pen

What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Lite has just leaked.
- The renders show off a design that's very close to the S7.
- Samsung is expected to launch the S7 Lite alongside the A7 Lite in June.
Samsung already makes some of the best Android tablets with the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and Galaxy Tab S7, and it's about to make the Tab S7 experience a lot more affordable with a "lite" model.
The rumored Tab S7 Lite has just gotten its first render leaks from prolific leaker, Evan Blass, giving us a good look at Samsung's next "premium-lite" tablet.
Here's what the 12.4-inch Tab S7 Lite would look like when it launches:
The Tab S7 Lite is said to feature the same metal design that we praised on the full-sized Galaxy Tab S7. It's also coming with the same AKG-tuned speakers, and Samsung is adding a dual-camera set for the maniacs who like to take photos with a tablet. The S Pen will make a return, naturally.
As per Sammobile, this will be powered by the Snapdragon 750G chip, hinting at 5G support, or at least a 5G variant alongside a Wi-Fi one. There'll be options of either 4GB or 5GB of RAM, and it'll support Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 5, and 15W fast charging via USB-C port.
Alongside the S7 Lite, Samsung is also launching an A7 Lite. Both tablets are expected to make their debut in or around June.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
IFA 2021 follows MWC with a 'full-scale' in-person event for September
The IFA 2021 tech trade show organizers have announced that the event will be back in "full-scale" this year despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Google Pay is giving American Express cards the boot for no apparent reason
Google Pay users have been reporting that their American Express cards have been unexpectedly removed from their accounts.
Chrome 90 launches with custom window titles, powered up PDFs, and more
Google details Chrome 90's consumer-facing features.
These are the absolute best Galaxy Tab S7+ cases you can buy
One of Samsung's most powerful tablet to date is big, bold, and absolutely in need of protection against drops, dents, and dings. A good case is functional as well as durable, and these cases are the absolute best.