Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 Lite leaks show off sleek design, S Pen

Samsung already makes some of the best Android tablets with the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus and Galaxy Tab S7, and it's about to make the Tab S7 experience a lot more affordable with a "lite" model.

The rumored Tab S7 Lite has just gotten its first render leaks from prolific leaker, Evan Blass, giving us a good look at Samsung's next "premium-lite" tablet.

Here's what the 12.4-inch Tab S7 Lite would look like when it launches: