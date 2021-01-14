Samsung isn't shipping the Galaxy S21 with a charger in the box as rumors indicated. Instead, the new flagship will only have a USB-C cable in the box with buyers needing to purchase a power brick separately if they don't already have one. It'll be a jarring change for those who are used to getting a complete charger with their phones, but the company says it'll help reduce the amount of e-waste.

Whether chargers in the box are good for the environment or not is a separate discussion. If you're interested in picking up a power brick either for your new S21 or just for an older Samsung phone that just needs a charger — the company has just made it cheaper to do so. It will be substantially lowering the pricing of all its current 25W power bricks. This will more or less slash the prices in half, taking the $35 asking price down to a more palatable $19. The price cut isn't live yet, but it should happen sooner rather than later (via XDA Developers).