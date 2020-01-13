First off, more detailed S20 Ultra specs made their way around the internet today. Aside from the 108MP camera which we already heard about, the device will also ship with up to 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a 5000 mAh battery.

Samsung seems to have built this phone with the philosophy "more is better". It's been a risky bet in the past, but as the firm has grown more refined in both its hardware and software, it's a decision that won't draw as much ire as in previous years.

Aside from the physical specs of the S20 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ also had marquee camera features leaked. It's not clear exactly which features are S20+ exclusive — if any — but it is likely that these will serve as a baseline the S20+ and Ultra lines at the very least. This additional reporting comes from XDA Developers, confirming earlier hardware leaks of the S20. Like with the Note 10 and the S10 before it, it'll be a triple camera setup of the regular, telephoto, and ultra-wide combination equipped with Samsung's powerful new sensors. In terms of software, Samsung will be adding Smart selfie and single take photo modes to the S20.

Smart selfie is a feature that'll intelligently adjust the camera from wide-angle to regular and vice-versa depending on how many people are present in the shot. Single take photo for its part is a feature aimed at helping you take the best photo in a pinch. You'll be able to pan your photo around any environment and have the S20 capture photos automatically. It doesn't seem like it'll be providing many carefully composed shots, but it'll be good for grabbing pictures to edit later in a fast-paced environment.