Samsung could soon expand its lineup of 5G-enabled phones in India with the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, according to a new report from The Economic Times. The 4G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE, which is powered by Samsung's in-house developed Exynos 990 chipset, was launched in India in October last year.

Citing industry sources, the report claims the Galaxy S20 FE 5G will be launched in the country next week. The phone will apparently be priced below the 50,000 ($690) mark in India, which would make it the company's most affordable 5G flagship in India and a worthy alternative to the recently launched OnePlus 9. Unlike rivals such as Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Realme, Samsung is yet to launch a truly affordable 5G phone in the country.

The Galaxy S20 FE has been on the market for nearly six months now, but it still remains one of the best Android phones on the market. Except for its plastic build, the phone doesn't have any real weaknesses and offers much better value than Samsung's true flagships.

The 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor, which delivers slightly better performance and battery efficiency compared to the Exynos 990. Aside from the Snapdragon chipset and 5G connectivity, however, the 5G variant is no different from the 4G-only Galaxy S20 FE.