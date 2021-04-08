Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Quantum 2, a South Korean model of the rumored Galaxy A82 and a sequel to last year's Quantum. When it launches, it'll be one of Samsung's most powerful A-Series phones, with a Snapdragon 855+ on board.

With a series of photos shared on social media site Naver (via Twitter user FrontTron), the phone will adopt the same standard design that we've seen on some of Samsung's latest phones, including the A52 and A72. It'll have the now-standard 6.7-inch 1080p screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, continuing the trend of good cheap phones with high refresh rates. Alongside the Snapdragon 855+ processor, users will have 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage to keep them going. Camera-wise, it's expected to be a triple camera layout with a 64 MP main shooter. A beefy 5,000 mAh battery with an in-box fast charger round out the specs.