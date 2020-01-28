What you need to know
- Leaked renders have fully revealed the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.
- The main display is 6.7-inches and has an ultra-tall 22:9 aspect ratio.
- There's also a second display on the outer portion of the phone to show the time, notifications, and other info.
Following last year's groundbreaking Galaxy Fold, Samsung is expected to launch its second foldable device alongside the Galaxy S20 next month. It's called the Galaxy Z Flip, and thanks to leaked renders from Evan Blass and WinFuture, we now have our clearest look yet at the phone.
Where the Galaxy Fold has a traditional smartphone form factor that opens up horizontally to turn into a miniature tablet, the Galaxy Z Flip goes the route of the Motorola RAZR by having an ultra-compact footprint that opens vertically to reveal a familiar smartphone form factor.
The main internal display is using Samsung's "Infinity Flex" screen technology and comes in at 6.7-inches with a resolution of 2630 x 1080. There's also a centered hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera, along with a tall 22:9 aspect ratio. Support for HRD10+ is on board, as is something called "Ultra Thin Glass" that should allow for substantially better durability compared to the Galaxy Fold's fragile plastic display.
When the Z Flip is closed, there's a secondary 1.06-inch Super AMOLED display on the front cover that can be used for showing the time, incoming notifications, and other information. In regards to cameras, Samsung's offering two 12MP cameras — one of which has a 123-degree field-of-view.
Inside the Galaxy Z Flip are all of the flagship specs you'd expect. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855+ is powering the show, 8GB of RAM should allow for smooth multitasking, and you get 256GB of internal storage (no microSD card support here).
The 3,300 mAh total battery capacity does seem on the low-end of things for a 2020 flagship, but Samsung's likely dealing with space constraints given the design of the Z Flip. It's also worth mentioning that we aren't expecting 5G support, which should be a common feature for most premium phones launching this year.
Samsung's Unpacked event is being held on February 11, with WinFuture noting that sales for the Galaxy Z Flip will begin just a couple days later on February 14 with a price of around EUR 1,500.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
