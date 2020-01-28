What you need to know Leaked renders have fully revealed the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The main display is 6.7-inches and has an ultra-tall 22:9 aspect ratio.

There's also a second display on the outer portion of the phone to show the time, notifications, and other info.

Following last year's groundbreaking Galaxy Fold, Samsung is expected to launch its second foldable device alongside the Galaxy S20 next month. It's called the Galaxy Z Flip, and thanks to leaked renders from Evan Blass and WinFuture, we now have our clearest look yet at the phone. Where the Galaxy Fold has a traditional smartphone form factor that opens up horizontally to turn into a miniature tablet, the Galaxy Z Flip goes the route of the Motorola RAZR by having an ultra-compact footprint that opens vertically to reveal a familiar smartphone form factor.