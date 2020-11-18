What you need to know
- Samsung's Galaxy S6 and Galaxy Note 5 phones have started receiving a new software update.
- The update adds a security-related stabilization code.
- It is currently rolling out to Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 users in South Korea, Europe, and Latin America.
Samsung rolled out a new security update for the nearly five-year-old Galaxy Tab S2 tablet on Verizon earlier this month. According to a report from SamMobile, the company has now started rolling out a surprise new update for two of its best Android phones from 2015.
The new update for the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 series phones reportedly brings a security-related stabilization code. Unlike the Galaxy Tab S2, however, the update doesn't bring a newer security patch level to the 2015 flagship phones. They remain on the September 2018 Android security patch, which was rolled out roughly two years back. The UAE variants of the Galaxy S6, however, received the January 2019 Android security patch in February last year.
The update arrives as version N920SKSS2DTJ2 for the Galaxy Note 5, G92xSKSS3ETJ1 for the Galaxy S6, and G928SKSS3DTJ3 for the Galaxy S6 edge and S6 edge+. It is already available in quite a few markets, including South Korea, Europe, and Latin America. In the coming days, the update is likely to expand to a few more regions.
Unlike Samsung's latest flagship phones, which are guaranteed to receive three generations of Android OS updates, the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 series phones only received two major OS upgrades and security updates for three years.
