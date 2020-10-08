Samsung today announced the launch of the new Galaxy F series line of budget smartphones. The first phone in the new F series is the Galaxy F41, which is based on the Galaxy M31.

Samsung's "new" Galaxy F41 sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, with a U-shaped notch at the top for a 32MP selfie camera. It is powered by Samsung's in-house developed Exynos 9611 chipset, which has been paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage.

The phone has a triple-camera setup at the rear, featuring a 64MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP Live Focus sensor. Keeping the lights on is a massive 6000mAh battery with support for 15W charging speeds. Some of the other key features of the new Galaxy F41 include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the software side of things, the phone runs Android 10-based One UI Core 2.1 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy F41 will be available to purchase in India from October 16 through Flipkart, the company's own online store, and select offline retailers. It has been priced at ₹16,999 ($232) for the base 6GB/64GB variant and ₹17,999 ($246) for the 6GB/128GB variant. The phone comes in three color options: Fusion Black, Fusion Green, and Fusion Blue.