What you need to know
- Samsung Canada has introduced a new online portal for Galaxy users.
- The new "Your Service" portal allows users to easily schedule a door-to-door repair, get technical help from Samsung experts, and track the status of a device in transit.
- It is available for both In and Out-of-Warranty Galaxy users.
Samsung Canada today announced the launch of a new "Your Service" repair portal for Galaxy users. The company says the new portal will "help extend the service and support offerings of its convenient Door-to-Door and walk-in repair services."
Frank Martino, Vice President Corporate Service at Samsung Canada, said in a statement:
The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated a shift away from in-person services, and while initially a temporary change, positive elements of the 'new normal' such as added convenience and efficiency can continue to benefit our customers.
The self-service portal is now live for Galaxy smartphone and tablet customers in the country. In addition to Samsung's best Android phones and tablets, users will also be able to request Door-to-Door repair service for Samsung wearables and laptops through Live Chat on the company's official website or by calling 1-800-SAMSUNG. A pick-up can also be arranged by texting WECARE (932273).
The new portal can be used to arrange a Door-to-Door device pickup, request technical support from Samsung experts, as well track the status of a device in transit. Customers will also be able to track the status of a device repair and get regular progress updates through email and text. What's more, the pick-up and return of Galaxy devices is free of charge. Galaxy customers using the Door-to-Door repair service will enjoy complimentary device sanitization as well.
Samsung's new "Your Repair" service is available for both In and Out-of-Warranty Galaxy devices. Needless to say, however, customers will have to pay for the repair in case their Galaxy device is no longer in warranty. You can head over to Samsung's support website to find out the out-of-warranty repair cost for your device.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
