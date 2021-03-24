Samsung has teamed up with Irish drone delivery company Manna to offer drone delivery to its customers in the country. The service will first be made available in Oranmore, but Samsung and Manna plan to expand it nationwide "in the future,"

The drone delivery service will only be available to customers when they purchase Samsung's latest Galaxy devices like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Tab S7, and the recently launched Galaxy A series from the company's Irish online store.

Eamonn Grant, Head of Online for Samsung Ireland, said in a statement:

At Samsung we are always looking for ways to bring meaningful innovation to our customers so we're really excited to be the first technology company in Ireland to make our products available to our customers via drone delivery. To be able to deliver our products to our customers within three minutes of leaving the dispatch center is a brilliant example of innovation in motion. Superior customer experience is at the heart of what we do and with this new service we are embracing what we believe will be the future of retail. In the current environment, there is no better time to provide a contactless alternative to 'click and collect' and we are really thrilled to be partnering Manna to achieve this.

Manna will be using custom-developed aerospace-grade drones to deliver Samsung's best Android phones, tablets, and wearables to customers' homes in Oranmore. These drones have a maximum speed of over 60kph (37mph) and fly at an altitude of 164 to 262 feet, which should allow the Galaxy devices to reach customers' homes in under 3 minutes. Manna had partnered with grocery giant Tesco earlier this year to deliver groceries and books to customers in the town.