What you need to know
- Samsung has joined hands with Manna Drone Delivery to make drone delivery available to customers in Ireland.
- The drone delivery option will be available to Irish customers when purchasing select Galaxy devices.
- While the service will initially be limited to Oranmore, Samsung plans to expand the service nationwide in the future.
Samsung has teamed up with Irish drone delivery company Manna to offer drone delivery to its customers in the country. The service will first be made available in Oranmore, but Samsung and Manna plan to expand it nationwide "in the future,"
The drone delivery service will only be available to customers when they purchase Samsung's latest Galaxy devices like the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Tab S7, and the recently launched Galaxy A series from the company's Irish online store.
Eamonn Grant, Head of Online for Samsung Ireland, said in a statement:
At Samsung we are always looking for ways to bring meaningful innovation to our customers so we're really excited to be the first technology company in Ireland to make our products available to our customers via drone delivery. To be able to deliver our products to our customers within three minutes of leaving the dispatch center is a brilliant example of innovation in motion. Superior customer experience is at the heart of what we do and with this new service we are embracing what we believe will be the future of retail. In the current environment, there is no better time to provide a contactless alternative to 'click and collect' and we are really thrilled to be partnering Manna to achieve this.
Manna will be using custom-developed aerospace-grade drones to deliver Samsung's best Android phones, tablets, and wearables to customers' homes in Oranmore. These drones have a maximum speed of over 60kph (37mph) and fly at an altitude of 164 to 262 feet, which should allow the Galaxy devices to reach customers' homes in under 3 minutes. Manna had partnered with grocery giant Tesco earlier this year to deliver groceries and books to customers in the town.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: the Roborock S7's auto-lifting mop is what I've always wanted
Roborock's robot vacuums have already had the best navigation, but the Roborock S7 promises more than the usual, and at a lower price than last year's flagship, too. A self-lifting, ultrasonic scrubbing mop, redesigned main brush, and compatibility with the company's self-emptying station are the catalysts for an unbelievable, futuristic experience.
Hands On: Population: One Season 1 — War Mode, Katanas, and more
Population: One has solidified itself as the defacto VR battle royale game for a reason: solid mechanics and easy pick-up and play gameplay make it a treat to play every day. Population: One Season 1 introduces Battlepasses and plenty of new unlockables, but is it worth investing in? We have the answer.
Maybe mobile isn't the best way to play Bethesda games on Xbox Game Pass
You can stream over a dozen Bethesda games on Xbox Game Pass for Android, but should you? Well, yes and no. It depends entirely on which game and what size screen you're working with.
The Galaxy S20 FE is the best phone, so it deserves the best case
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S20 FE and the device is sure to turn plenty of heads. With stiff competition in the mid-range market, it's clear that Samsung wants to compete and the S20 FE is fantastic. If you're picking one of these awesome new devices up, make sure you pair it with a case to keep it looking awesome.