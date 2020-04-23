What you need to know
- In a show of solidarity with first responders and healthcare workers, Samsung is offering them one free phone repair.
- The program is called Free Repairs for the Frontline and offers services such as screen repairs and battery replacements.
- It's being implemented in partnership with uBreakiFix.
Samsung is launching a new initiative aimed at supporting the first responders and healthcare workers fighting the current pandemic in the frontlines. Called Free Repairs for the Frontline, the program offers one free smartphone repair to doctors, nurses, hospital workers, EMTs, police officers, and firefighters.
The offer is valid through June 30, and the phone itself will be serviced by uBreakiFix. You can either go to the chain store locations for an in-person repair or call 1-800-SAMSUNG to set up a mail-in repair; Samsung will generously also cover the shipping fees alongside the cost of the repair. You can find the full instructions here.
Services offered include battery replacements, screen repairs, and more, though Samsung asks that those applying for a repair make sure the phone can be turned on and does not have water damage, so there are seemingly some limitations to the program. Needless to say, you can only repair a Samsung phone through this initiative. The company's other products, such as tablets or smartwatches, are also not supported.
On top of that, the company is also opening up its employee discount to frontline workers. This should take 30% off any purchase made via Samsung's online store in the U.S.
