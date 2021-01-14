What you need to know
- Samsung Display has teased its under-display camera technology.
- Surprisingly, the tech will be coming to notebooks first.
- The tech is likely to make its way to Galaxy phones eventually.
In September last year, ZTE unveiled the world's first phone with an under-display camera. While the ZTE Axon 20 5G is currently the only phone with an under-display selfie camera, the tech is expected to become slightly more common by the end of this year. Samsung, which has been rumored to be working on under-display camera tech for a long time now, is also rumored to launch its first under-display camera phone this year.
Although Samsung hasn't detailed its under-display camera technology yet, Samsung Display today posted a video on Weibo, teasing its new OLED panels with under-display selfie cameras. However, Samsung Display's new under-display tech isn't meant for use in smartphones. It will be coming to notebooks first.
As can be seen in the video above, Samsung's under-display camera technology will make it possible for notebooks to have nearly bezel-free screens with a screen-to-body ratio of 93%. The panel is also incredibly thin at just 1mm and weighs 130g. Samsung Display hasn't shared more details about the tech yet, so it isn't clear if the first notebooks with Samsung's "Blade Bezel" screens will arrive later this year.
Samsung's first phone with an under-display camera is rumored to be the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which will be a follow-up to one of the best Android phones launched last year. Since the foldable phone is expected to be launched only in the second half of the year, we may learn more about Samsung's under-display camera tech for phones in the coming months.
